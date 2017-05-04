Volunteers sought for June 10 Chapman Dam spring cleanup

On Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, volunteers and park staff will work to clean up trails in the park for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. In the past, said DCNR environmental education specialist Jen Moore, groups have worked to clear sticks and debris from trail, installed mesh on bridges, groomed trail edges, trimmed trees and branches along sections of trail, and removed standing water and litter from trails.

