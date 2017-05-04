Volunteers sought for June 10 Chapman...

Volunteers sought for June 10 Chapman Dam spring cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times Observer

On Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, volunteers and park staff will work to clean up trails in the park for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. In the past, said DCNR environmental education specialist Jen Moore, groups have worked to clear sticks and debris from trail, installed mesh on bridges, groomed trail edges, trimmed trees and branches along sections of trail, and removed standing water and litter from trails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) May 5 Oh snap 9
Chris Shirley aka Dorman May 5 Curious 1
man dead in car on 666 May 1 Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown May 1 Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Apr 30 Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Apr 26 timmaaayyy 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC