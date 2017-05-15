Volunteers gather for annual Alleghen...

Volunteers gather for annual Allegheny Reservoir Cleanup

In the months leading up to the event, planners made an effort to fly in the face of the number that triskaidekaphobics fear so much by holding planning meetings on the thirteenth of each month at thirteen hundred hours. It seems to have worked, as just under 100 volunteers gathered on the shore at the Onoville Marina Saturday morning, May 13, at 8 a.m. to hear a quick briefing before heading out to one of 26 points plotted on a map of the northern reaches of the reservoir, starting at Onoville and spreading as far north as Highbanks Campground and as far south as Willow Bay.

