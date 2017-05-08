Volunteer crew kicks off Reservoir clean-up

Allegheny Reservoir Pre-clean-up volunteers John Able and David Snyder haul part of a canoe onto a U.S. Forest Service boat on Friday. On Friday, the pre-clean-up crew included Nate Welker and Grace Tillotson of the U.S. Forest Service and volunteers John Able, Denny McClellan, Scott Reitz, and David Snyder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.