Two charged for campsite meth lab

Thaddeus Leo Czech IV, 22, and Sara Michelle Lang, 30, both of Corry, were arrested on Wednesday, April 12, after Wildlife Conservation Officer Matthew Savinda of the Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified that a campsite had been discovered on State Game Lands 291 with evidence of methamphetamine production, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Savinda reports in the affidavit that he arrived at the scene at approximately 3:10 p.m. after he was requested to back up Land Management Group Supervisor Ronda Bimber, who had discovered the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.