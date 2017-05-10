Tidioute man facing felony strangulation
Adam Scott Halfast, 40, faces charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police were called to a reported assault 1547 Swede Hill Road at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say upon their arrival at the scene it was discovered that Halfast entered the residence and struck a female victim several times in the head.
