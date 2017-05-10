Tidioute man facing felony strangulation

Tidioute man facing felony strangulation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Adam Scott Halfast, 40, faces charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police were called to a reported assault 1547 Swede Hill Road at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say upon their arrival at the scene it was discovered that Halfast entered the residence and struck a female victim several times in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Valencia 10 hr maybemaybe 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Tue Guywhousedtolikeyou 10
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) May 9 Ashlee 4
Chris Shirley aka Dorman May 5 Curious 1
man dead in car on 666 May 1 Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown May 1 Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Apr 30 Barnabee 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC