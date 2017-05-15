Three vying for seat as Magisterial District Judge
Three men are seeking election as the next Magisterial District Judge that serves the City of Warren as well as Sheffield and Cherry Grove Townships. All three candidates - Raymond Zydonik, Benjamin Lobdell and Kevin Reagle - cross-filed, meaning that their names will appear on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Tuesday's primary election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Sun
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC