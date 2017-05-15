Three City Council seats up for grabs...

Three City Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday's election

Three seats on the Warren City Council are up for election Tuesday. Five men - John Lewis, Jim Zavinski, Greg Fraser, Scott Baxter, and Paul Giannini - are running for the three available spots.

