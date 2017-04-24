Thomas Cappello
Thomas A. Cappello, 76, of Warren, PA, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at his home following an apparent heart attack. Born on August 6, 1940 in Warren, PA, he was the son of the late John L. and Josephine Juliano Cappello.
