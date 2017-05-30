Third defendant from 2016 home invasion will serve time in county
Zachary A. Smith, Irvine, was sentenced on Wednesday by President Judge Maureen Skerda on charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and receiving stolen property. According to City of Warren police, the victim arrived at the police department after the incident with cuts and redness on his face, chest and right arm after the assault which occurred last July at 13 Madison Avenue.
