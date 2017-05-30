Theodore Shaw
Shaw, 82, of Cable Hollow, Russell, PA., died Wednesday morning, May 31, 2017 at Warren General Hospital Emergency Room after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was born August 11, 1934 in Warren, Pa.
