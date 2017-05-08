Taylor joins First Presbyterian Church
She brings more than three decades of ministerial experience in five states to her new position. Most recently, she served the Presbyterian Church of Kane for five and a half years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|May 5
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC