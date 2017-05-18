Tax increase to be included in propos...

Tax increase to be included in proposed budget

Read more: Times Observer

On Thursday, the school district's Board of Directors asked Jim Grosch, Director of Business Services, to include a tax increase of one mill in the proposed budget that they will review at a special meeting on May 26. The potential tax increase is not finalized and has not been voted on. But, after some discussion, the school board felt having a proposed budget with the tax increase included would be beneficial.

