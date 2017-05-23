Tammy Little
Tammy K. Little, 53, of 2793 Open Meadows Road, Ashville, passed away Sunday May 21, 2017 in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones, following a courageous seven year battle with cancer. She was born November 26, 1963 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Kathleen Jackson Dunaway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
