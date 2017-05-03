Support meeting
The Warren Multiple Sclerosis support group will be meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m., at the Warren Public Library on the third floor in the Slater room. Mary Lee Jackson from the Erie branch of the National M.S. Society will be the speaker.
