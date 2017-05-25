Strategic plan being shaped for downtown
Over 20 people participated in a community forum this week to contribute ideas and suggestions for a strategic plan for Downtown Warren. Warren City Council as well as the city's Planning Commission and Redevelopment Authority have contracted with CT Consultants for the development of a strategic plan.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|12 hr
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
