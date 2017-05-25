Strategic plan being shaped for downtown

Over 20 people participated in a community forum this week to contribute ideas and suggestions for a strategic plan for Downtown Warren. Warren City Council as well as the city's Planning Commission and Redevelopment Authority have contracted with CT Consultants for the development of a strategic plan.

