Skills on display
The Warren County Career Center junior and Sugar Grove resident just finished the SkillsUSA state competition and will be moving on to the national event on June 19. SkillsUSA is an annual competition that brings together vocational and technical schools, students, and industry representatives to gauge how well students are learning what they need to be vital in the industries they eventually go to work in. Eyler, finishing up his second year of auto tech at the Career Center, said he originally came to the class because his father owns a shop and parts store in Busti, N.Y., and he wanted to be able to work there when he graduates.
