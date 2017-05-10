Simon Huckabone
Arthur Huckabone, 90, of Sheffield, Warren County, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Blossom Hill Care Center in Huntsburg, Ohio. He was born March 16, 1927, in Highland, Elk County Pennsylvania, to the late Margaret and Simon Huckabone.
