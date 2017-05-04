Sheffield Life
Photos submitted to Times Observer Shawna Steffan, PA for Beyler-Steffan Internal Medicine, participated in the Northwest Community Banking Week by doing blood pressure screening on Friday. Jenny Holden was one of the customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|Fri
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC