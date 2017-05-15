Seven candidates competing for four s...

Seven candidates competing for four seats on Warren County School Board

Read more: Times Observer

Of those, four - Amy Elizabeth Huffman, Paul Mangione, Aaron Stearns, and Jared Villella - are vying for two seats in Region I; two - Jeff Labesky and Mike Maxwell - for one in Region II; and one - Mary Passinger - for one in Region III. Their responses on the primary challenges hit many of the same targets: not enough money coming in , rising expenditures in particular the rising payments to Public School Employees' Retirement System , and declining enrollment .

