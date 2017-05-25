River Landing at Warren project given green light
The project, spearheaded by the 2014 Leadership Warren County cohort, will place a system of floating pontoon docks at the eddy beneath the Hickory Street bridge. At Monday night's city council meeting, project members updated council on the project and requested council's endorsement in order to begin fundraising for the project.
