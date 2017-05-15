Richard Suppa
Richard G. Suppa, 82, of Pleasant Township in Warren, PA died unexpectedly Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his home. He was born June 2, 1934 in Warren, PA, to the late James and Joan Rensma Suppa, and had resided in Warren his entire life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Sun
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC