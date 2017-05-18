Review Committee looks at new blighted properties
Several new properties were brought to the Warren County Blighted Property Review Committee on Thursday and the members voted to invite the owners to their next meeting. Before they addressed new properties, the members voted to move the property at 3 Economy St., Tidioute, on to the next stage of the blighted process - the county planning and zoning commission.
