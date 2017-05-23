Red Nose Day' to benefit Food Bank Backpack Program
Get your red noses for a donation of at least $1.00 from the charge office at 18 2nd Street in Youngsville, or any one of the Warren County School District Elementary Schools. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank Warren County School District Backpack program .
