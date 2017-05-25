Real Id legislation closer in Pa

Real Id legislation closer in Pa

Legislation to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act passed the House and heads to the governor's desk for signature, House Republican leaders said this week. In October of 2016 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed Pennsylvania that residents would face new restrictions for entering federal facilities and boarding domestic airline flights because Pennsylvania driver's licenses and non-driver IDs issued by the Department of Transportation are not considered to be in full compliance with the requirements established under the federal REAL ID Act.

