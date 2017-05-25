Quartet set for PIAA - Strack and field championships

Four Warren County athletes - Eisenhower's TerryLee Talasky and Jonah Samuelson and Warren's Lydia Latimer and Naomi Hahn embark on the 2017 PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University beginning today. Talasky, Samuelson and Latimer all captured District 10 championships, while Hahn's second place finish in the 3200 earned her a trip as a freshman.

