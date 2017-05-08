Prosecutors worry uniformed police at trial could sway jury
Federal prosecutors and an attorney representing a fired Pittsburgh police sergeant accused of punching a drunken man outside a football stadium are sparring over whether other officers should be allowed to wear uniforms while attending the trial. Prosecutors had filed a motion Thursday seeking to bar uniforms from the courtroom, saying their presence could intimidate or influence the jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|May 5
|Oh snap
|9
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC