Prosecutors worry uniformed police at...

Prosecutors worry uniformed police at trial could sway jury

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Federal prosecutors and an attorney representing a fired Pittsburgh police sergeant accused of punching a drunken man outside a football stadium are sparring over whether other officers should be allowed to wear uniforms while attending the trial. Prosecutors had filed a motion Thursday seeking to bar uniforms from the courtroom, saying their presence could intimidate or influence the jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) May 5 Oh snap 9
Chris Shirley aka Dorman May 5 Curious 1
man dead in car on 666 May 1 Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown May 1 Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Apr 30 Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Apr 26 timmaaayyy 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC