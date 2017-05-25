Police launch probe after 2 shot in W-B

Police launch probe after 2 shot in W-B

WB Patrolman and detectives at rear of 586 North Main St. where early morning shooting occured. cv25wbshootp3 Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Police launched an investigation after responding to a report of a female gunshot victim near 620 N. Main St. around 2:21 a.m. While officers secured the scene, a 26-year-old man arrived at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

