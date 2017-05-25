Police launch probe after 2 shot in W-B
WB Patrolman and detectives at rear of 586 North Main St. where early morning shooting occured. cv25wbshootp3 Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Police launched an investigation after responding to a report of a female gunshot victim near 620 N. Main St. around 2:21 a.m. While officers secured the scene, a 26-year-old man arrived at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|6 hr
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC