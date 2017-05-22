Playoff ready: Dragon softball set to...

Playoff ready: Dragon softball set to battle Grove City

Maddie Loutzenhiser and her Warren teammates take on Grove City today in the District 10 Class 4A softball quarterfinals at Hickory High School in Hermitage. Look around the diamond at the Warren softball team at any point this season and you will have seen plenty of youth - two freshmen and five sophomores to be exact.

