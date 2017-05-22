Playoff ready: Dragon softball set to battle Grove City
Maddie Loutzenhiser and her Warren teammates take on Grove City today in the District 10 Class 4A softball quarterfinals at Hickory High School in Hermitage. Look around the diamond at the Warren softball team at any point this season and you will have seen plenty of youth - two freshmen and five sophomores to be exact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC