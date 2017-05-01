PGC to hold turkey photo competition
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is sponsoring its inaugural Turkey Harvest Photo Contest, and hunters submitting photos of themselves with their 2017 Pennsylvania gobblers are eligible to win one of two personalized engraved box calls from Top Calls, of Renovo, Pa. Pennsylvania's one day youth season for spring gobblers was held on Saturday, April 22. The regular spring season for bearded birds began this past Saturday, April 29. The PGC reports that photos of successful hunters with their spring gobblers have already begun to come in.
