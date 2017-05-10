Pa. Department of General Services puts Chapman Dam contract back out for bid

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services on April 4 issued a notice to Performance Construction Services, Inc. of Pottsville, Pa. Along with that letter were two sets of contracts and bonds required to be returned to DGS by April 14. However, a letter from DGS to the contractor dated May 1 and available publicly on the DGS website indicates that there was a discrepancy between the state and the company on a portion of the contract "which continues to delay construction on this high-hazard dam, prolonging the threat to public health and safety.

