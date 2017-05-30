Over 14,000 pounds of waste brought i...

Over 14,000 pounds of waste brought in during Recyclathon

Over 14,000 pounds of recyclables were collected last month during the first of three recyclathons put on by Warren County. Sharing information from County Planner Dan Glotz, Commissioner Cindy Morrison explained during a Tuesday work session that 106 households participated and 14,449 pounds of hazardous household waste was collected.

