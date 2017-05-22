Nine enter guilty pleas
A Patrick M. Anderson, 26, of Warren, guilty to five counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count of theft by unlawful taking, with restitution of about $900. Additional charges including burglary, eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle, five counts of loitering and prowling at night, and possession of firearm prohibited, will not be prosecuted.
