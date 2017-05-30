Nancy Morrison
Nancy E. Morrison, 68, of Torpedo, PA, passed away on Monday morning, May 29, 2017, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House after a courageous battle with Lymphoma. Born on October 18, 1948, in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Rummel Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC