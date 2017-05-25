Morrison hits first professional home run
Playing in his second game of the season, Warren Area High School graduate and former Mercyhurst standout Hank Morrison belted his first professional home run on Saturday. Morrison, playing for the Minnesota Twins Class A affiliate Cedar Rapids, hit the solo shot to centerfield off of Kane County relief pitcher Jose Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC