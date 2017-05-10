Missing 14-year-old found

Missing 14-year-old found

2 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

A 14 year-old boy was found safe late Thursday evening following a day-long search in western Warren County. According to Corry based state police, Dylan Walker Gourley, 14, of Corry, was last seen on Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. at his residence on Schramling Road in Columbus Township before going missing.

