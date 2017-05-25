Michelene Colgrove
Colgrove, of Warren, PA., died Friday morning, May 26, 2017 at Kinzua Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Warren, PA. She was born in Warren, PA., to the late Alfonso and Lena Manno Figliuzzi.
Read more at Times Observer.
