Mary Peel
Mary L. Peel, 58, of Warren, and formerly of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Warren Manor. Mary was born July 10, 1958 in Lawton, OK, the daughter of the late Reed and Shirley Childs Moore.
