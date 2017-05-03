Marie Lorz
She is survived by her children Paul J. Ellis of Herndon, VA, Julie M. Ellis of Pembroke Pines, FL and Matthew J. Ellis of Sicklerville, NJ; grandsons Nathan and Austin Ellis; brothers John E. Lorz and Paul T. Lorz; niece Kathleen Lorz; nephew David Lorz; grandnieces Meghan and Macy; grandnephews Maxton and Jack and her Yayas. She was born in Cleveland, May 24, 1932, daughter of Eleanor Elaine McCormick and P. Theodore Lorz.
