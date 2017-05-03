Marie Lorz

She is survived by her children Paul J. Ellis of Herndon, VA, Julie M. Ellis of Pembroke Pines, FL and Matthew J. Ellis of Sicklerville, NJ; grandsons Nathan and Austin Ellis; brothers John E. Lorz and Paul T. Lorz; niece Kathleen Lorz; nephew David Lorz; grandnieces Meghan and Macy; grandnephews Maxton and Jack and her Yayas. She was born in Cleveland, May 24, 1932, daughter of Eleanor Elaine McCormick and P. Theodore Lorz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.