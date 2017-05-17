Louis Fratrich
Louis Robert Fratrich, 48, of Warren, and formerly of Uniontown, PA, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 15, 2017, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA. Lou was born October 8, 1968, in Uniontown, PA.
