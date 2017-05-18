Linda Gruber

Linda M. Gruber, 67, of Youngsville, passed away Thursday May 18, 2017 at the Warren General Hospital after a short illness. She was born August 25, 1949 in Warren, PA, a daughter to the late Victor and Gladys Moore Hodak Sr. She was a member of the Garland Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

