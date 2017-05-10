Leroy Sorensen

Leroy Sorensen

12 hrs ago

Leroy H. Sorensen, 82, of Warren, died Monday, May 8, 2017, at Olean General Hospital. Leroy was born at home on Page Hollow Road, October 18, 1934.

