Latimer repeats as D-10 high jump champion
The defending District 10 Class 3A champion in the high jump had a repeat performance on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute, winning with a leap of 5-1, edging Corry's Ryann Brundage. It was part of a big day for Latimer, who also took second in the 400 and sixth in the long jump and teamed with Michaela Lind, Olivia Ashbaugh and Bri Ristau for a fifth place finish in the 1600 relay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC