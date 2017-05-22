Latimer repeats as D-10 high jump cha...

Latimer repeats as D-10 high jump champion

The defending District 10 Class 3A champion in the high jump had a repeat performance on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute, winning with a leap of 5-1, edging Corry's Ryann Brundage. It was part of a big day for Latimer, who also took second in the 400 and sixth in the long jump and teamed with Michaela Lind, Olivia Ashbaugh and Bri Ristau for a fifth place finish in the 1600 relay.

