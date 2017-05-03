Lady Eagles fall just short at Seneca

It will go down in the book as a 2-point loss for the Youngsville girls track and field team at Seneca on Tuesday, but without the pole vault, which the Lady Eagles do not have, it would have been a win. Brooke Messinger won the 800, 1600 and 3200, while Jocelyn Taydus and Naomi Swartzbaugh went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles.

