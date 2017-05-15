Lady Dragons get back in win column
Warren got back in the win column with a 9-2 non-region win against visiting Mercyhurst Prep on Monday. It starts a week of four straight games, including at Harbor Creek on Tuesday, that leads into the District 10 Class AAA playoffs.
