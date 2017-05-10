Kevin James, Robert Klein added to 20...

Kevin James, Robert Klein added to 2017 Comedy Fest lineup

Times Observer

The National Comedy Center confirmed that legendary comedians Kevin James and Robert Klein will round out the headlining performances of this year's festival, in addition to Jim Gaffigan's Thursday, August 3, performance that will kick off the four-day event.

