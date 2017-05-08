Judge denies dismissal in cookout ambush
A judge has denied defense motions to dismiss murder charges against two men in an ambush at a western Pennsylvania cookout that killed five adults and an unborn child. Allegheny County prosecutors have said they plan to seek capital punishment if 29-year-old Cheron Shelton and 27-year-old Robert Thomas are convicted of first-degree murder in the March 2016 shootings in Wilkinsburg.
