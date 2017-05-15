John Wood
John C. Wood, 83, of Pleasant Twp., Warren, PA., died Monday, May 15, 2017 at Warren General Hospital after an extended illness. He was born August 6, 1933 in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late Frank A. and E. Genevieve Edwards Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
