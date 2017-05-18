Irvine-Newbold Tour

The Wilder Museum will be offering a walking tour of the grounds of the former Irvine-Newbold Estate on Saturday, May 20. Guests are to meet at 1 p.m.at the Wilder Museum of Warren County History, 51 Erie Avenue, Irvine, and will go from there to the once-lavish estate along the banks of the Allegheny River. In 1787, General William Irvine and Andrew Ellicott were sent to survey this portion of the new country.

