Irvine-Newbold Tour

Irvine-Newbold Tour

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Times Observer

The Wilder Museum will be offering a walking tour of the grounds of the former Irvine-Newbold Estate on Saturday, May 20. Guests are to meet at 1 p.m.at the Wilder Museum of Warren County History, 51 Erie Avenue, Irvine, and will go from there to the once-lavish estate along the banks of the Allegheny River. In 1787, General William Irvine and Andrew Ellicott were sent to survey this portion of the new country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path (Oct '16) May 14 bikepather 5
Nick Valencia May 11 maybemaybe 1
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) May 9 Ashlee 4
man dead in car on 666 May 1 Dee 5
small business want to open branch jamestown May 1 Rustbeltretard 4
How did he die Apr 30 Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC