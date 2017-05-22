Ike's Talasky, Samuelson claim District 10 titles
It was a great day to be a Knight at the District 10 Track and Field championships at the SPIRE Institute on Saturday. TerryLee Talasky had a day for the record books on the girls side, winning district championships in the 200 and 400, breaking her own school marks in both events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC