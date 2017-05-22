Ike's Talasky, Samuelson claim Distri...

Ike's Talasky, Samuelson claim District 10 titles

It was a great day to be a Knight at the District 10 Track and Field championships at the SPIRE Institute on Saturday. TerryLee Talasky had a day for the record books on the girls side, winning district championships in the 200 and 400, breaking her own school marks in both events.

