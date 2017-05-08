Ike girls top Youngsville in county battle
Youngsville's Naomi Swartzbaugh takes the handoff from teammate Linsey Jukes in the 4x1 relay during Tuesday's meet against Eisenhower at Mike Shine Field. Eisenhower and Youngsville met for a good old county battle at Mike Shine Field on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Guywhousedtolikeyou
|10
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Ashlee
|4
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC